Joel Embiid got bit by a lion in South Africa and the whole thing was captured on video

As one of the most interesting men (and brightest young stars) in the NBA, it's important to keep tabs on Joel Embiid. He is a treasure who must be protected at all costs.

That's why the basketball world was given a scare this weekend when the Philadelphia 76ers big man narrowly escaped a terrifying encounter with a lion in South Africa. Embiid came face-to-face with the deadly predator before it attempted to rip his arm off in vicious fashion.

The incident was captured on camera and is very graphic and difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

This cub just wanted to show @JoelEmbiid some love 🙃 pic.twitter.com/5DtyJ1TCLO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2018

Gah, that is some absolutely gnarly stuff right there. You hate to see it. Let's just hope they can surgically reattach that arm before the season starts.

Luckily, Embiid seems to be remaining in good spirits.

Laying out these bricks before the season starts so I don’t miss game tying shots in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Gqg9oksR72 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 5, 2018

Embiid, who hails from Cameroon, was overseas to take part in the 2018 NBA Africa Game. He had 24 points and 8 rebounds for Team Africa in its loss to Team World. Not too shabby for a lion bite victim.

While we're on the subject, it's important to remember that this not Embiid's first dramatic run-in with a lion...or so he would have you believe. Just ask his former Kansas Jayhawks teammates.

"I feel like Americans don't really have any idea of what's going on in the world, especially us Africans," Embiid said, via the Washington Post. "I feel like when they think about Africans, they think about just us running around with lions and tigers and all those other animals. When I got to Kansas I kind of used that to my advantage, talking about how I killed a lion and that's how I became a man because at six years old I had to go into the jungle and kill a lion and carried it on my back to bring back to my village just to show that I'm a man. And they bought into it… I don't know. It might be true, it might be false. I don't know. But that's the perception Americans have of Africans."

Embiid may have just been messing with people, but it appears the lions have caught wind of his tales and they are not amused.