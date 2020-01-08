Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers All-Star center ruled out Thursday vs. Celtics with left ring finger injury

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will try and move to 3-0 against the rival Boston Celtics on the season without their best player as All-Star center Joel Embiid has been ruled out of the contest. The big man suffered a left ring finger injury during the first quarter vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, though he returned to action after a brief visit to the locker room and helped lead the Sixers to a much-needed win.

Embiid, who will reportedly see a specialist to further evaluate his finger injury, has a complicated and unique injury history, and for that reason, the Sixers are especially cautious with their All-Star center any time he suffers an on-court ailment. Thus, it was surprising to see Embiid back out on the floor again against the Thunder considering the fact that his finger was pointing in the wrong direction. I even Tweeted as much. The injury was pretty gruesome:

Joel Embiid’s finger got jacked up..

Good news is...it’s his non shooting hand🤷🏾. pic.twitter.com/s1RVSXerhm — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 7, 2020

So, you can imagine my surprise when Embiid was back out on the floor mere minutes later, recording a near triple-double (18 points. nine rebounds, eight assists) and helping to lead Philadelphia to a much-needed 120-113 win over Oklahoma City. It was a gutsy performance from the Sixers centerpiece, and afterwards I learned that I wasn't alone in feeling surprised that Embiid returned to action so quickly.

"I was shocked that he was able to come back out and play," Sixers coach Brett Brown said after the game. "I thought he was done for the game. As far as what does it mean going forward, I don't know that. What I do know is that that is a tough return to the court. That is a competitive statement, and I appreciate him. I respect that. We needed to play well here at home. We haven't been on the right side of the win-loss column lately, and I respect his motives to come back."

Prior to their win over the Thunder, the Sixers had dropped four straight games and Embiid made it clear that their recent struggles played a big factor in his decision to return to action. Had the team been on a 10-game winning streak maybe he would have taken the rest of the night off, but he thought it was very important for him to help set the tone for his team.

"In the midst of the losing streak, I just wanted to make sure that I did everything possible to help get us the win," Embiid said. " ... I really wanted to win this game. Consequences, we will see later, but as the leader, I wanted to go out and show my teammates that if you want to win, you have to go out there and do everything possible."

Embiid was away from the team on Wednesday in order to see a hand specialist. X-rays taken on Monday night showed that his hand isn't fractured, but the evaluation is ongoing. Embiid mentioned that the team was looking at the ligaments in his hand.

"I think it happened a couple of plays earlier, I felt my finger snapping and I thought I fractured it," Embiid said of the injury. "I went in the locker room, they did some X-rays and they said it was nothing," Embiid said, "I came back...and then it just happened. It was just unfortunate... It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand."

The Sixers would have obviously loved to have Embiid in uniform when they take on the Celtics on Thursday night, but as always, they will prioritize his long-term health over potential short-term success. The question now becomes how many more games, if any, Embiid will miss due to the injury.