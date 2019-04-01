Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star center to miss remaining road trip for rest, expected back in lineup Thursday vs. Bucks
Embiid will have missed 12 out of 20 games since the All-Star break by the time he returns to action
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without All-Star big man Joel Embiid for the remainder of their road trip.
Head coach Brett Brown told the media on Monday that Embiid will continue to be held out for rest, and is expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday night when the Sixers host the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks.
Embiid was also held out of the team's win on Saturday night over the Timberwolves.
Including the next two games on their schedule, Embiid will have missed 12 out of 20 games since the All-Star break -- a majority of which were due to a minor knee injury. The good news for the Sixers, back in action on Monday against the Mavs (8:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), is that issue seems to have been resolved, and this current stretch of games he's about to miss is simply a chance for him to rest ahead of what the team hopes will be a long playoff run.
And given the Sixers' current place in the standings, missing Embiid won't matter much. They're 4.5 games back of the Raptors for the No. 2 seed, and have a 4.5-game lead on the Celtics and Pacers, who are tied for fourth. With just six games to play, it would take a bizarre set of circumstances for the Sixers not to end up with the No. 3 seed in the East.
Knowing they're pretty much locked into their seed makes the decision to rest Embiid even easier.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pistons vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Pistons vs. Pacers 10,000 times.
-
NBA stars pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle, 33, was killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Sunday afternoon
-
Playoff Picture: Standings, projections
Seeding in both conferences, and the final spot in the East, is still way up in the air
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 1
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Apr. 1
SportsLine's top experts are going big with an NBA parlay
-
Lakers convinced LeBron to end season
James played a career-low 55 games in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers