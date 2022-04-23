Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right thumb, and the fear is that Embiid is dealing with torn ligaments, according to ESPN. Embiid practiced Friday and vows to play in Game 4 of the Philadelphia's first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon. The big man is expected to undergo an MRI when the team returns to Philadelphia in order to determine the severity of the injury. Doc Rivers says "there's concern" about the injury.

"I guess we're going to do the MRI," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said prior to Game 4. "I think we already know what it is to be honest, but we just have to make sure. ... We feel like it's not a great injury. I'm just going to leave it at that."

Rivers also added that the injury can't get worse, which is a silver lining of sorts for Philadelphia. At this point in the season, it will likely be up to Embiid to play through some pain until the issue can be appropriately addressed over the offseason. Embiid has been stellar throughout the first round, and his Sixers are one win away from sweeping the Raptors out of the playoffs. Embiid is averaging just under 28 points and 13 rebounds in the series, and in Game 3, he made a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime to give the 76ers the win over the Raptors.

Embiid has a lengthy history of injuries in the postseason. Though he missed only one game last year, a knee injury limited him in the 2021 playoffs. He similarly struggled to stay on the floor during the 2019 postseason, and he obviously missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury. While Embiid is perhaps the best player in the NBA when healthy, durability has always been a major concern of his.

If the Sixers take care of business in Game 4 on Saturday, Embiid would likely have some time to rest before starting the second round, which will presumably come against the Miami Heat, though only lead the series against the Atlanta Hawks 2-1. The 76ers need Embiid to be close to 100 percent if they plan to seriously compete for the championship this season. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have given him some scoring help, but ultimately their hopes rest on his broad shoulders.