The Philadelphia 76ers are the only team to complete a series sweep in the first round of the playoffs this season, as they bested the Brooklyn Nets in four games. The Sixers won the fourth and final game of the series without the services of star center Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in Game 3. The sweep was Philadelphia's first since 1991, but it was obviously overshadowed by Embiid's injury, as the Sixers need him to make a real title run.

As it turns out, Embiid has a sprained LCL in his right knee, and he is expected to be re-evaluated later this week, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Embiid didn't practice on Wednesday, but did some stationary shooting on the side. While he's still not cleared for practice, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid is set to have a "bigger meeting" with doctors either Thursday or Friday.

The good news for Philly is that because the Atlanta Hawks staved off elimination in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, it forces a Game 6 on Thursday, giving Embiid additional time to recover before the second round. Even if the Hawks don't force a Game 7 with the Celtics, the earliest the second round will start for the Sixers is Monday, May 1. That gives Embiid five days to rest up before trying to give it a go in the second round.

There is some organizational optimism that the big man could be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals, a team source confirmed to CBS Sports, which is great news for a Sixers team that would be at a significant disadvantage without their All-Star big man.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, postseason injuries to Embiid have become a theme in recent years. He dealt with a meniscus tear in 2021 that kept him sidelined for the closeout game in the team's first-round series against the Washington Wizards. Like on Saturday, the Sixers were able to close out the series against Washington without Embiid, who then played through the injury in the next round against Atlanta.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Last season, Embiid suffered a concussion and orbital bone fracture during the first round against Toronto which caused him to miss the first two games of the following series against Miami. Unsurprisingly, the Sixers dropped both of those games and they went on to lose the series 4-2. Had Embiid been available for those two games, the series might have turned out differently.

The hope this time around is that Embiid won't have to miss any time in the second round. Just missing a game or two could swing an entire series, just like it did last season against the Heat. The Sixers have a deeper and more well-rounded team than they have in recent years, but they're not built to withstand an extended absence from the MVP favorite.

Even if Embiid is able to play from the start of the series, it's fair to question what type of impact the injury will have on his performance. When he's at his best, he's arguably the most dominant player in the NBA. That's the guy the Sixers are going to need in order to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2001.