The Philadelphia 76ers are playing Game 5 of their first-round series vs. the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night without MVP candidate Joel Embiid. The team announced the star big man has a small meniscus tear in his right knee. He'll be day-to-day with the injury, and will go through physical therapy and treatment to recover.

Embiid sustained the injury in the Sixers' Game 4 loss Monday night. He left late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall on a drive to the basket where he went up toward the rim and was blocked by Robin Lopez. Embiid came down hard on his right heel and then fell onto his back. He spent the entirety of the second quarter back in the locker room, and at halftime he was ruled out by the Sixers for the remainder of the game with right knee soreness. The Wizards went on to win 122-114 to avoid a sweep.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

The Sixers hold a commanding 3-1 over the Wizards, so they should ultimately be able to take care of business without Embiid. However, Embiid's long-term health is obviously the concern here. The Sixers will have little chance of making a deep playoff run without Embiid, so they have to hope that this latest injury isn't one that will require an extended stay on the sideline.

Embiid missed a chunk of time during the regular season due to a bone bruise in his left knee, so it's worth pointing out that the meniscus tear is in the other knee. If the Sixers are able to take care of the Wizards in Game 5, it will give Embiid more time to recover before the second round where Philadelphia will face either the Hawks -- who hold a 3-1 series lead -- or the Knicks.