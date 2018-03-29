Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star to reportedly miss upcoming road trip with facial contusion

Update: Embiid is reportedly still undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury, but will not travel with the team on its upcoming road trip to Atlanta and Charlotte this weekend. A concussion or facial injury have reportedly not been ruled out. This means the earliest we'll see Embiid back on the court is Tuesday at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid will not travel with the #Sixers on their two-game road trip. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 29, 2018

Markelle Fultz's return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Monday night was a rousing success. Unfortunately, his second game back didn't go quite as well.

On the first play of the second quarter against the Knicks, Fultz got past half court and tossed the ball to Joel Embiid at the 3-point line. Fultz then cut toward Embiid, looking to execute a little hand-off. Embiid fumbled the pass and as he bent down to try to pick up the loose ball, Fultz arrived at the same time.

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

The 2017 No. 1 pick's shoulder crashed into the side of Embiid's head, sending the big man to the floor. After staying down for a few minutes, Embiid made his way back to the locker room. A short time later, the Sixers announced he would not be returning to the game due to a facial contusion.

Joel Embiid (facial contusion) will not return tonight. — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 28, 2018

This is an unfortunate accident for Philadelphia. Just when the Sixers thought they had the three centerpieces of The Process -- Embiid (the No. 3 pick in 2014), Fultz and 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons -- back healthy, Embiid gets hurt. It doesn't seem like this should be a long-term problem for Embiid, but there is always the concern that he suffered a concussion.