Joel Embiid is having the best season of his career for the Philadelphia 76ers, but the one splotch an otherwise spotless resume has been his health. The reigning MVP winner has missed 12 out of Philadelphia's 46 games thus far this season, including a marquee matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday due to a left knee injury.

The 76ers held him out of their Monday game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but ultimately felt he was ready to go on Tuesday when the battled the Golden State Warriors. It was a shaky night on the court for Embiid as he shot just 5 of 18 from the floor, and then things went from bad to worse in the fourth quarter when he got tangled up with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and suffered another apparent injury as Kuminga fell on his leg. He left the game from there and did not return.

Here's a look at the play where Embiid got hurt:

Embiid will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to reveal the severity of the injury. 76ers Coach Nick Nurse revealed after the game that the injury was unrelated to the one that kept him out recently. Now, the team awaits news and hopes that their superstar big man hasn't suffered a severe injury.

While individual awards are a lesser concern for the 76ers, it is also worth noting here that basically any meaningful absence will knock Embiid out of the running to win his second consecutive MVP award. The league instituted a new rule this season stating that major award winners must play at least 65 games. Having already missed 12, Embiid could only miss five more before being eliminated from the MVP race. Philadelphia has six games in the next 11 days, so even a two-week absence knocks Embiid out of the race.

Tuesday also marked the first time since Nov. 15 against Boston that Embiid didn't score at least 30 points in a game. It ended a streak of 22 consecutive 30-point games for Embiid, and only Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden have longer streaks in NBA history.

Philadelphia has even less time to determine its strategy leading up the trade deadline. That is only eight days away on Thursday, Feb. 8. The 76ers have been weighing the risks and benefits of an all-in push for this championship knowing that such an approach could cost them their max cap space this offseason. Any serious Embiid injury would change that calculus.

Health has been a problem for Embiid throughout his NBA career. He has never played 70 games in a season. He'd have to play Philadelphia's last 36 games to do so this season, and that almost certainly isn't happening. The goal for now is to ensure that Embiid is healthy in the playoffs, and the results of this MRI will give the team its first indication of whether or not he will be.