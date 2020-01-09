Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star to undergo surgery Friday to repair torn ligament in hand, per report

As the Philadelphia 76ers try and take a 3-0 season series lead against the rival Boston Celtics on Thursday night, they'll do it without their All-Star center. After suffering a nasty finger injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, Joel Embiid might be out of action for an extended period of time.

After seeing a specialist, it's been determined that Embiid tore his radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, as reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps. He will have surgery on Friday and will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, according to Tom Moore.

Embiid has a complicated and unique injury history, and for that reason, the Sixers are especially cautious with their All-Star center any time he suffers an on-court ailment. Thus, when he sustained the dislocated finger Monday night, it was surprising to see Embiid back out on the floor again against the Thunder considering the fact that his finger was pointing in the wrong direction. The injury was pretty gruesome:

Joel Embiid’s finger got jacked up..

Good news is...it’s his non shooting hand🤷🏾. pic.twitter.com/s1RVSXerhm — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 7, 2020

Embiid didn't let the injury end his game. Instead, he went back out on the floor mere minutes later, recording a near triple-double (18 points. nine rebounds, eight assists) and helped lead Philadelphia to a much-needed 120-113 win over Oklahoma City. When Embiid dislocated his finger, the original thought was that he suffered a fracture. X-rays taken on Monday night showed that there was no break, which led to Embiid seeing a specialist and learning about the torn ligament.

"I think it happened a couple of plays earlier, I felt my finger snapping and I thought I fractured it," Embiid said of the injury. "I went in the locker room, they did some X-rays and they said it was nothing," Embiid said, "I came back ... and then it just happened. It was just unfortunate ... It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand."

The next step will be figuring out if surgery is necessary for Embiid's finger, and for the Sixers, they'll need to figure out how to manage without their All-Star center and leading scorer on the floor.