Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star undergoes surgery on torn hand ligament, to be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks

The Philadelphia 76ers may have beaten the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but their immediate future still looks pretty murky. After suffering a nasty finger injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, Joel Embiid could be out of action for an extended period of time.

After seeing a specialist, it's been determined that Embiid tore his radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal -- the bone connected to the ring finger -- in his left hand, as reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps. He had surgery on Friday, and it was successful according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, the team announced Thursday after it was initially reported by Tom Moore. Brett Brown acknowledged the challenge of adjusting to playing without Embiid for the time being.

"All of a sudden, we're different," Brown said. "We're just different. I look at this as an opportunity. Nobody's crying. This is not a 'woe is me' moment, not for me, at all. And not for my players. We'll take what we have, and what we have, I love."

Embiid has a complicated and unique injury history, and for that reason, the Sixers are especially cautious with their All-Star center any time he suffers an on-court ailment. Thus, when he sustained the dislocated finger Monday night, it was surprising to see Embiid back out on the floor again against the Thunder considering the fact that his finger was pointing in the wrong direction. The injury was pretty gruesome:

Joel Embiid’s finger got jacked up..

Good news is...it’s his non shooting hand🤷🏾. pic.twitter.com/s1RVSXerhm — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 7, 2020

Embiid didn't let the injury end his game. Instead, he went back out on the floor mere minutes later, recording a near triple-double (18 points. nine rebounds, eight assists) and helped lead Philadelphia to a much-needed 120-113 win over Oklahoma City. When Embiid dislocated his finger, the original thought was that he suffered a fracture. X-rays taken on Monday night showed that there was no break, which led to Embiid seeing a specialist and learning about the torn ligament.

"I think it happened a couple of plays earlier, I felt my finger snapping and I thought I fractured it," Embiid said of the injury. "I went in the locker room, they did some X-rays and they said it was nothing," Embiid said, "I came back ... and then it just happened. It was just unfortunate ... It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand."

The next step will be figuring out how to manage without their All-Star center and leading scorer on the floor. Al Horford and Norvel Pelle played well in Embiid's absence on Thursday, but surviving one game is one thing. Lasting weeks or months is quite another.