Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers' big man expected to play on Christmas vs. Knicks

Injury prone big man Joel Embiid has been fairly healthy this season, which has been good news for the Philadelphia 76ers. With Embiid on the court, the team is 13-11, but when he sits, they're a putrid 1-7. Thus, his recent struggles with back problems -- he's missed five of the Sixers' past eight games -- were concerning. However, there is good news for Sixers fans, as well as casual fans hoping to see him play on Christmas.

Latest Embiid injury update:

After missing three straight games with a sore back, Embiid returned to action on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds in the Sixers' loss. As it turned out, the reports indicating his sore back was not of any serious concern to the Sixers, and would not keep him out long-term, were correct.

However, Embiid noted after the game that even though he suited up, he was not at 100 percent. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

"I felt I was [lousy] and the whole team was [lousy]," Embiid said. "We committed too many turnovers and we didn't share the ball." Even though he had three blocks, Embiid didn't move the way he normally does on defense. He said he didn't feel at his best during warm-ups. But Embiid hates sitting out and was determined to play.

Still, given that he played on Saturday, he should be ready to go for the big Christmas day matchup with Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks.

Embiid's injury history

Here is a timeline outlining Embiid's various injury problems throughout his career.