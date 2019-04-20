Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers' big man listed as doubtful for Game 4 versus Nets with sore knee

The Philadelphia 76ers may have to play their second straight game without their franchise centerpiece.

As the Sixers look to take a 3-1 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets in their Game 4 matchup on Saturday afternoon, Joel Embiid may once again be a no-go. Embiid is listed as doubtful for Game 4 due to a sore left knee -- the same left knee that sidelined him for their 131-115 Game 3 victory over the Nets on Thursday night.

The Sixers started veteran Greg Monroe in Embiid's place during their Game 3 victory. Monroe scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 25 minutes of playing time. With that said, he was the only starter who posted in the negatives with a minus-9 plus/minus rating. It was backup Boban Marjanovic who shined, scoring 14 points in just 18 minutes of playing time while posting a rating of plus-18.

Brown said Embiid missed Friday's practice due to his sore left knee, via the AP. Embiid has been dealing with soreness the entire series, an injury that almost threatened his playing status for Games 1 and 2. From the AP:

Embiid worked out Friday at the 76ers' practice in New York but coach Brett Brown said he didn't know and didn't have a gut feeling about whether his All-Star center would be able to go Saturday afternoon.

If the Nets are to have any chance at coming back in this series, they'll have to take advantage of Embiid's potential absence and tie this series at two-all as they host the Sixers at Barclays Center before the series shifts back to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Historically speaking, there have only been 11 NBA teams who have come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

We'll keep you updated regarding Embiid's status for Game 4 heading into game time.