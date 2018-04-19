Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers big man probable for Game 3 against Heat

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who missed the last eight games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs because of an orbital fracture, has been upgraded to "probable" for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Thursday. This does not mean he will definitely, absolutely, 100 percent be in the Sixers' lineup, but it sounds pretty good:

Joel Embiid is listed as probable for tonight’s game. His playing status will be determined after pregame warmups. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 19, 2018

Embiid was previously listed as "doubtful" for the game, despite the fact he vented on Instagram after Game 2 about being "f---ing sick and tired of being babied." The Sixers lost that game, 113-103, their first defeat in more than a month.

For Philadelphia, the hope is that Embiid not only gives them a jolt of energy as it tries to recapture home-court advantage, but that his presence changes the complexion of the series. He is one of the best defensive players in the league, and he might prevent Miami from trying to go small or using Kelly Olynyk at center for long stretches. The Sixers found ways to win and became a faster team without him, but let's be clear about this: Embiid is their best player, and the Heat will have to make more adjustments because of him than they will.

If Embiid does indeed take the court on Thursday, it will be the first playoff game of his career.