Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers' big man will play on Christmas vs. Knicks
Embiid has missed five of the Sixers' 11 games in December
UPDATE:
Joel Embiid confirms he'll be in the starting lineup against the Knicks.
Injury prone big man Joel Embiid has been fairly healthy this season, which has been good news for the Philadelphia 76ers. With Embiid on the court, the team is 13-11, but when he sits, they're a putrid 1-7. Thus, his recent struggles with back problems -- he's missed five of the Sixers' past eight games -- were concerning.
Latest Embiid injury update:
After missing three straight games with a sore back, Embiid returned to action on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds in the Sixers' loss. As it turned out, the reports indicating his sore back was not of any serious concern to the Sixers, and would not keep him out long-term, were correct.
However, Embiid noted after the game that even though he suited up, he was not at 100 percent. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:
"I felt I was [lousy] and the whole team was [lousy]," Embiid said. "We committed too many turnovers and we didn't share the ball."
Even though he had three blocks, Embiid didn't move the way he normally does on defense.
He said he didn't feel at his best during warm-ups. But Embiid hates sitting out and was determined to play.
As of Christmas morning, Embiid was listed as a game time decision for the big showdown with Kristaps Porzingis.
Embiid's injury history
Here is a timeline outlining Embiid's various injury problems throughout his career.
- Dec. 10, 2017 -- Embiid sat out against the Pelicans because of a stiff back. He returned for the team's next two games, but then missed three games in a row to rest his sore back again. Eventually he returned to action on Saturday, and is expected to play on Christmas.
- March 22, 2017 -- Sixers announce Embiid actually will undergo surgery for the torn meniscus, which was worse than originally thought. He missed the remainder of the season.
- Feb. 12, 2017 -- Embiid is diagnosed with a torn meniscus, but Sixers say it won't require surgery.
- Aug. 18, 2015 -- Embiid has surgery to address the broken foot that never healed correctly.
- July 11, 2015 -- Sixers announce that Embiid will miss the entire 2015-16 season as well after suffering a setback in his recovery from his broken foot.
- June 20, 2014 -- Embiid undergoes surgery for a broken bone in his right foot. The injury ended up keeping him out for the entire 2014-15 season.
- March 9, 2013 -- It is announced that Embiid will miss time for Kansas with a back injury. He ended up not playing again for the school after it turned out he had suffered a stress fracture in his back.
-
NBA Christmas Power Rankings
It's Christmas Day which means every NBA team received a different gift under the tree
-
NBA Xmas Day scores, news, live blog
Keep it right here for all of the news, updates, scores, and highlights on Christmas Day
-
NBA Christmas Day best 4-team parlay
SportsLine's top NBA experts pick a four-team parlay that pays 10-to-1.
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch Lakers-Wolves on Christmas
The Lakers won't have Lonzo when they take on Jimmy Butler and the Wolves in the Christmas...
-
How to watch 76ers-Knicks on Christmas
Two of the NBA's 'unicorns', Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid, will meet on Christmas Da...
Add a Comment