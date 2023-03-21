The Philadelphia 76ers had their eight-game win streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls on Monday, but Joel Embiid managed to extend his streak of 30-point games to 10 with 37 and 16 rebounds.

Embiid reached his 37 points on 11-of-22 shooting, marking the 10th straight game he has scored at least 30 on at least 50-percent shooting. That is second longest such streak in history, per CBS Sports research, surpassing Amar'e Stoudemire, who reached nine straight 30-point/50% games in 2010-11.

Shaquille O'Neal has the record at 11 straight. O'Neal did it in 2000-01. Embiid will have the chance to tie Shaq's mark at Chicago on Wednesday.

Over this 10-game span, Embiid is averaging 36.2 points on 61.3% shooting. Per CBS research, only four other players in history have averaged at least 35 points on at least 60-percent shooting over any 10-game span:

2023: Joel Embiid

2014: Kevin Durant

2000: Shaquille O'Neal

1991: Michael Jordan

1990: Karl Malone

Embiid narrowly missed his eighth straight game with at least 30 points on at least 55% shooting, which would've been an unparalleled feat since the introduction of the shot clock in 1954. He'll remain tied with LeBron James for the NBA record at seven such straight games.

We're at Luka Doncic levels with this Embiid run where it feels like every night there's some variation of some historic mark being matched or falling. The guy is playing out of his mind as he makes a run at his first MVP, which he might very well be the favorite to land.