Joel Embiid secured the NBA's season scoring title on Friday night without even playing. Luka Doncic was the only guy who could catch Embiid, and he ended his season with 13 points in 13 minutes as the Mavericks no longer have a shot at the playoffs.

Embiid's 33.1 PPG was a career-high for the 76ers' All-Star. Doncic finished second less than a point behind at 32.4 PPG.

Last season, Embiid became the first center in over two decades to win a scoring title since Shaquille O'Neal following the 1999-2000 campaign. This season, he becomes the first center to win two straight since Bob McAdoo, who won the award three straight times from 1974-76.

Breaking this down even deeper, Embiid is the first seven-footer to win two straight scoring titles since a young Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970-72.

These are all attempts to put some perspective on what is an extremely impressive feat, particularly in today's game that is so controlled by perimeter players and 3-point shooters. Embiid is carrying the flag for the old guard, for the post-up bigs of eras gone by, overpowering smaller defenders and living at the free throw line all while operating with a modern flare.

Embiid's face-up game is outrageously good. He's a seven-footer with a fluid handle, sublime footwork and a Chris Paul midrange jumper. He is arguably the most unguardable player in the league who's able to destroy you with equal parts power and finesse, and it's almost certainly going to result in his first MVP as he now looks like a clear favorite over the two players who've each won back-to-back awards over the last four years, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That said, if it was a close call for any voters, a second straight scoring title is a heck of a closing argument for Embiid.