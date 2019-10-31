Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns ejected after massive fight involving a choke-hold and an eye gouge

We all know the deal with the typical NBA "fight" in which there's far posturing than punching. Guys bump chests, point fingers, fake like they're trying to rush the whole world even though the whole team is holding them back. It's a bunch fake tough guys doing a lot of nothing.

What Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into on Wednesday night was not that. With just under seven minutes to go in the third quarter of the Timberwolves-76ers matchup, the two star big men went at each other FOR REAL:

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns just went to blows. Ben Simmons involves himself. Insane scene in Philly. pic.twitter.com/k9ny83T12c — Sportsnaut (@Sportsnaut) October 31, 2019

As you can see, both guys are engaged in some pretty physical shoving to start, before Towns throws an errant blow, and from there it's on. Before they go to the floor, check out this clear shot of Embiid sticking Towns with a full-on eye gouge, which isn't even legal in MMA fights.

To the floor they go, and from there it's a mess as everyone runs in -- including Ben Simmons, who appears to legitimately put Towns on a choke hold on the floor, complete with Towns appearing to tap out. Have a look:

TOWNS HAD ENOUGH 😂 pic.twitter.com/JoLj7rJNEZ — Did the Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) October 31, 2019

Simmons appears to be simply trying to hold Towns down and end the scuffle, but you never know if he could still end up being suspended for that move at the end. As for Embiid and Towns, both were ejected and it seems very likely that both will face multi-game suspensions.