Joel Embiid Named Sports Illustrated’s Rising Star of the Year
Embiid will be honored at the magazine’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards show
Joel Embiid is gonna have to clear space next to his 342 Rookie of the Month awards: Sports Illustrated, as part of their Sportsperson of the Year awards, has named Joel Embiid the recipient of 2017’s Rising Star award. In a release, SI lists the reason for Embiid’s award as such:
SI recognizes the champions of tomorrow by spotlighting the best up-and-coming athletes of today—and no one has a brighter future than the 23-year-old 76ers star. As the centerpiece of Philadelphia’s rebuilding plan, The Process has led the resurgent franchise to a winning record so far this season and is already one of the league’s best players and most entertaining personalities.
The awards themselves take place at Barclay’s Center on December 5th, an off-day between two home games, so Embiid will likely be able to attend in person if he’d like. The awards will be televised for the first time this year, by NBCSN at 8pm on December 8th.
