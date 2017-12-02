Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond: ‘No disrespect .. but he can’t shoot’
I mean, he’s not exactly wrong
Ever since Joel Embiid clowned Andre Drummond on the court and off in their matchup in October, Drummond has never been better.
In that 97-86 loss, Embiid had 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting while Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Since then, Drummond is averaging 14.6 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game on 54 percent shooting.
It looks like Embiid is at it again, and here’s hoping that it motivates Drummond even more. Before Detroit’s game against Philly today, Embiid gave a quick scouting report of his big man matchup.
“No disrespect,” Embiid said, “but, he can’t shoot.”
Well, I guess that’s true.
And it’s a nicer assessment than what Embiid offered in October.
"Defensively, he doesn't play any defense," Embiid said. "When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So what I was like [in my mind] ‘You want to do that? I'm going to kick your ass then. So that's what I did."
Embiid is the best center in the league, I think we can say that pretty comfortably. But Drummond, even without a jump shot has been a monster this year. He’s more engaged defensively, rebounding everything, passing from the perimeter and making his free throws.
Here’s hoping tonight he can exact a little revenge on Embiid. Not with his shot but with everything else.
