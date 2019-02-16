Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook aren't sure if they'll get along during 2019 NBA All-Star Game

It wouldn't be the NBA without some drama, and the 2019 All-Star Game is obviously no exception.

Addressing the media a day before they're set to take the court as teammates on Team Giannis in this year's superstar showdown, neither Joel Embiid nor Russell Westbrook seemed overly interested in getting along during All-Star Weekend.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man and Oklahoma City Thunder star have a history of getting under each other's skin, and their latest powwow had Westbrook emphatically telling reporters that he isn't "cool" with Embiid after the Sixers All-Star landed on top of him in a January game. Embiid chirped back, saying Westbrook is "always in his feelings," then stared down his nemesis after a dunk in a game later that month.

On Saturday, both players were asked whether they'll be able to get along with each other for the All-Star Game, and while Embiid sandwiched disdain for Westbrook in between a willingness to "work it out," Westbrook ignored the question altogether, responding only with: "Next question."

Russell Westbrook on if he’ll be able to get along with Joel Embiid as all-star teammates pic.twitter.com/SFueJvMkCC — journalist Of NBA Chaos (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2019

Embiid's tone wasn't quite as harsh -- and his response wasn't nearly as short -- even though he still took a shot at Westbrook.

"I don't care," Embiid said of getting along with Russ. "To me, the whole situation with him is fun. I'm willing to do whatever. But when we get on the court as opponents, I don't care. I don't like him. I don't like anybody else. But we on the same team. I'm willing to work it out."

Joel Embiid on if he’s going to be able to get along with Westbrook for one night as an all-star teammate pic.twitter.com/ZLUyFURgos — journalist Of NBA Chaos (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2019

Embiid and Westbrook will take the court with Giannis Antetokounmpo's All-Star roster against LeBron James and Team LeBron on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern.