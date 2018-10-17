Joel Embiid says Celtics vs. Sixers isn't a rivalry: 'They always kick our a--'

The 2018-19 NBA season is officially underway, and it was the Celtics who secured the first win. In a rematch of their second-round playoff series from last season, the Celtics took on the 76ers, and pulled away in the second half for a 105-87 win. But while it may have been a playoff rematch, don't go thinking that this is a rivalry.

Because this is not a rivalry -- at least according to Joel Embiid. The Sixers big man -- who has never been afraid to speak his mind -- was pretty blunt after the game, telling reporters: "This is not a rivalry. I don't know our record against them, but it's pretty bad. They always kick our ass."

And, well, it's hard to argue with that. Dating back to the start of the 2016-17 season, which was the first Embiid played, the Celtics are 11-3 against the Sixers, including the playoffs. Additionally, five of those wins have come by double figures. With those numbers, it's pretty hard to call this a rivalry.

While it may not be a rivalry right now, it's all set up to become one over the next few seasons. Not only are both teams loaded with talent, but they have young talent that should only continue to get better. They should both be at the top of the Eastern Conference standings for the next few seasons, which should lead to a few more meetings in the playoffs. Plus, there will always be the connection between the teams because of the Markelle Fultz-Jayson Tatum trade.

Regardless of whether this ever turns into an actually rivalry, there's no doubt that there will be plenty of interest any time these two teams play.