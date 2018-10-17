Joel Embiid says Celtics vs. Sixers isn't a rivalry: 'They always kick our a--'
The Celtics beat the Sixers, 105-87 on opening night
The 2018-19 NBA season is officially underway, and it was the Celtics who secured the first win. In a rematch of their second-round playoff series from last season, the Celtics took on the 76ers, and pulled away in the second half for a 105-87 win. But while it may have been a playoff rematch, don't go thinking that this is a rivalry.
Because this is not a rivalry -- at least according to Joel Embiid. The Sixers big man -- who has never been afraid to speak his mind -- was pretty blunt after the game, telling reporters: "This is not a rivalry. I don't know our record against them, but it's pretty bad. They always kick our ass."
And, well, it's hard to argue with that. Dating back to the start of the 2016-17 season, which was the first Embiid played, the Celtics are 11-3 against the Sixers, including the playoffs. Additionally, five of those wins have come by double figures. With those numbers, it's pretty hard to call this a rivalry.
While it may not be a rivalry right now, it's all set up to become one over the next few seasons. Not only are both teams loaded with talent, but they have young talent that should only continue to get better. They should both be at the top of the Eastern Conference standings for the next few seasons, which should lead to a few more meetings in the playoffs. Plus, there will always be the connection between the teams because of the Markelle Fultz-Jayson Tatum trade.
Regardless of whether this ever turns into an actually rivalry, there's no doubt that there will be plenty of interest any time these two teams play.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics beat 76ers on opening night
The Celtics pulled away in the second half for a 105-87 win
-
Warriors raise final banner at Oracle
A theory was raised about why Kevin Durant was announced last during the ceremony
-
Warriors-Thunder opener: Live updates
Everything you need to know to gear up for the NBA's opening night featuring Thunder-Warri...
-
How to watch: Thunder vs. Warriors
The Warriors will receive their rings on opening night ahead of their matchup with the Thu...
-
McCaw won't attend Warriors' opener
McCaw is in a heated battle with the Warriors to get paid
-
Kerr explains Warriors' winning culture
The Warriors coach talks to Reid Forgrave about the season ahead and how he expects his team...