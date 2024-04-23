The Philadelphia 76ers had a late-game collapse against the New York Knicks and took a 104-101 loss on Monday night, falling 0-2 in the first round series of the playoffs. It was a winnable game, and Joel Embiid acknowledged it in the locker room while also not giving up on his team.

"We should be 2-0. We're good. We're going to win this series," Embiid said. "We are going to win this. We know what we gotta fix and we did a better job today, so we are going to fix it. We are the better team, we are going to keep fighting."

The Sixers had a five-point lead with under a minute remaining, and then Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks hope with a 3-pointer.

After that shot, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse tried to call a timeout but officials didn't give it to him. Embiid said others on the floor were also trying to call a timeout. For what it's worth, a 76ers spokesperson told NBC Sports that the team will file a complaint with the league office over the officiating in Game 1 and 2.

Tyrese Maxey turned the ball over and Donte DiVincenzo missed a 3-point attempt. However, Isaiah Hartenstein got the offensive rebound and gave DiVincenzo another chance, and this time the ball went in. OG Anunoby added another two points via free throws to put the Knicks ahead by three.

The Sixers got a timeout with 13 seconds remaining. As the clock was running out, Embiid's last-ditch attempt to hit a game-tying shot was unsuccessful. The end result was a 104-101 loss and an 0-2 series hole as the matchup shifts back to Philadelphia.

"That's unacceptable," Embiid said. "Yeah that's f--- unacceptable to lose a game like this, especially in the playoffs."

The reigning MVP had an injury scare during Saturday's Game 1 on the same knee that has given him issues this season, but he was locked in on Monday with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Maxey gave the Sixers a game-high 35 points, nine boards and 10 assists.

Despite only going 8-of-29 from the field, Brunson led the Knicks' offense with 24 points. Teammates Josh Hart and DiVincenzo added 21 and 19 points, respectively.

The Sixers will be looking for their first win when they host the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.