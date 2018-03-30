Joel Embiid to have surgery to repair orbital fracture; Brown unsure when 76ers star will return

Joel Embiid is set to undergo another surgery. The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Thursday night that Embiid will need surgery to address an orbital fracture he suffered during the team's win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. In addition, Embiid has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Joel Embiid update: pic.twitter.com/PEgYZYq3fh — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 29, 2018

Sixers coach Brett Brown spoke on Friday, but said there was no update to Embiid's status, and that they would know more once surgery is complete.

"After the swelling goes down and whenever the operation happens," Brown said, "we'll all have a better feeling of accurate news. Right now we don't have any information."

Embiid suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. And unfortunately, it was friendly fire. Markelle Fultz, who was playing in just his second game back since missing nearly the entire season due to a shoulder injury, passed the ball into Embiid near the 3-point line.

The plan was for the two to execute a little handoff, but Embiid fumbled the pass. As he bent down to pick up the ball, Fultz arrived on the scene, and his shoulder crashed into Embiid's head. The big man stayed on the ground for a few minutes, then left the game with what the Sixers called a facial contusion.

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

As of now there is no official timetable for his return. ESPN's Zach Lowe, however, reported that Embiid could return in 2-4 weeks.

Pending the results of surgery, Embiid could return to play in 2-4 weeks, per league source. First round obviously in some jeopardy. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) March 30, 2018

The playoffs are set to begin in just over two weeks, which means the Sixers could be without Embiid for their first-round series.