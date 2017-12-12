Joel Embiid's 'Game of Thrones' theory will probably make a lot of people mad

Joel Embiid has a GOT theory and he probably doesn't want you to like it one bit. USATSI

The final season of "Game of Thrones" may not air until 2019 (if we all make it that far) but Joel Embiid already has a prediction for how it will end.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man sat down with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne for a recent feature and he revealed that he's a huge fan of the super-popular HBO show that features plenty of sex, violence and dragons. Yeah, DRAGONS. If you're not on board yet, what's wrong with you?

Anyway, Embiid is known for being outspoken about many things -- his crushes, his playing time and "The Process" among them -- and that applies to "Game of Thrones" as well. He's not afraid to share his theories as to who will end up on the Iron Throne as the show wraps up for good. Here's what he told Shelburne:

Joel Embiid has a theory. It's a Game of Thrones theory. He doesn't know anyone with the production team, hasn't read the books the show is based on and isn't active in Reddit chat rooms with the other crazy fans and GoT theorists. But "I've studied the whole show," he says, and it's clear to Embiid that Kit Harington's character, Jon Snow, will not end up on the Iron Throne. "That's what everybody thinks is going to happen," Embiid says. "But the whole show has been that you don't know what's going to happen. Jon Snow will not be the king."

It's not exactly spelled out why Embiid feels so strongly that Jon Snow won't be crowned in King's Landing, other than because it's what so many people expect. (Many theorists feel that Snow will share the thrones with Daenerys Targaryen, his aunt and lover. Yes, you heard that right. This show gets wild, folks!)

If Embiid's prediction turns out to be correct, there will undoubtedly be plenty of disappointed Thrones fans. Snow is one of the show's most popular and beloved characters, and people already lost their mind when he died in a prior season. (Seriously, it's really hard to explain this show to someone who hasn't seen it.)

If Snow doesn't end up on the Iron Throne as king of Westeros, people will be upset, which very well indicates that Embiid could be onto something. "Game of Thrones" has a penchant for ripping its viewers' hearts out.

However, Embiid also has a penchant for trolling ... and loving every second of it. There remains the possibility that he has shaped his "Game of Thrones" theory around what will bother people the most, and it has come at the expense of Kit Harrington's character.