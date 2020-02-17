John Beilein not expected to return as Cavs coach next season, decision to be made in 24-48 hours, per reports
Dan Gilbert could be bringing in yet another new coach
John Beilein's first season as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers has gone about as bad as it possibly could so far. With a dismal 14-40 record, Cleveland is currently in the Eastern Conference's basement, and several veterans, including 2016 champions Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, have reportedly tried to orchestrate mid-season exits. Now, things are looking even grimmer for Cleveland's coach. The Cavaliers are unlikely to bring him back next season, according to a report by Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.
At one point, the timeline was even shorter. Beilein and the team discussed potentially stepping down during the All-Star Break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and a final decision is expected to come down within the next 24-48 hours. No agreement has been reached at this point in time. Beilein is in the first year of a five-year contract with the Cavaliers.
A number of factors have reportedly led to Beilein's miserable season in Cleveland. He helmed one of the best programs in college basketball at Michigan, so losing at this level is obviously a stark contrast. His son Patrick also resigned from his position as head coach at Niagra for what has been called "personal reasons," and that has reportedly weighed on the elder Beilein as well.
Adding to the tension was controversy earlier this season in which Beilein accidentally called his players "thugs" during a film session. He explained that he meant to say slugs, and he apologized to his players, but the damage was likely done. Such an incident likely left a lasting impact on the locker room.
Cleveland cycles through coaches faster than any other team in the NBA. Beilein is the team's sixth since LeBron James left in free agency for the first time in 2010. No Cavs coach has lasted more than three full seasons since, including Ty Lue, who won a championship for them in 2016. Gilbert is just as hard to please when it comes to general managers. Koby Altman is the first one that he has ever granted a contract extension to.
Beilein was hired ostensibly to help develop an extremely young Cleveland roster, but former lottery picks Collin Sexton and Darius Garland have been largely underwhelming together this season. Whether that duo can work together for the long haul remains to be seen, but in all likelihood, it looks as though that determination will be made by a new head coach.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Star Game Elam Ending a huge success
This was an All-Star fourth quarter for the ages, thanks to the NBA switching up the format
-
2020 NBA All-Star Weekend winners
A list of the winners from the various events at 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago
-
Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant ASG MVP
Leonard finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists
-
Common rhymes NBA All-Star intros
Common stole the show in a crowded pre-All-Star Game field
-
Davis' FT seals win in Elam Ending
Davis missed his first free throw attempt but sunk the second to secure the target score of...
-
NBA All-Star Game: Inside Elam Ending
Before the innovative idea is used in Chicago, its namesake and the founder of TBT shared its...
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...