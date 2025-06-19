Much of the top NBA talent over the last quarter of a century joined the league by way of John Calipari-led college basketball programs, including the 2025 MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Kentucky product and Oklahoma City Thunder standout became the second player to win the league's top individual honor on the heels of a college career under Calipari's tutelage, joining former Memphis star Derrick Rose, who was named the league's MVP in 2011.

Calipari said Gilgeous-Alexander and Rose had plenty in common, particularly with regard to their intangible traits. While they played at different schools and in different eras of college athletics, a common thread connected them.

"I've coached two MVPs: Derrick Rose and Shai. Both had the same DNA. Unbelievable teammates," Calipari said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Shai won't do an interview unless his teammates are around. Derrick wouldn't take a picture unless his teammates were around. You'll never hear a player that played with them ever say a bad word because they're great teammates. They were both wired and driven; one by trying to prove himself, 'I'm better than you think,' the other trying to live up to what he was."

Despite his status as another prized, five-star recruit in Calipari's long line of blue-chip freshmen, Gilgeous-Alexander spent much of his lone season at Kentucky as a bench contributor. He eventually climbed into the starting lineup and played his best basketball down the stretch until the Wildcats lost in the 2018 Sweet 16.

Rose had a more prolific college season and earned All-American honors when he guided Memphis to the 2008 Final Four. His Tigers team fell to Kansas in overtime in an all-time classic national championship game.

"Different players," Calipari said. "Derrick was speed would kill you, his quick bounce and floaters. Shai more of a pace game that just goes and gets buckets but plays a good floor game, too. But it's amazing -- Shai did not start for me for eight games, nine games. And when I called him in and said, 'You need to be starting,' he said, 'I'm good, Coach. I trust you.' Just tells you about what he is."

Gilgeous-Alexander's recruiting background and surge towards the end of his freshman season made him a premier draft prospect, and the Los Angeles Clippers selected him at No. 11 overall months after his only season at Kentucky came to an end. The Clippers traded him to the Thunder the following offseason, and he has been on a steep upward trajectory ever since.

The 2024-25 season made Gilgeous-Alexander one of the most productive and reliable scorers in NBA history. He won the league's regular-season scoring title and notched at least 20 points in 72 consecutive games, setting a new NBA record. His MVP honor came during the Thunder's postseason run to the finals, wherein they hold a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers entering Thursday's Game 6.