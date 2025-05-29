The Indiana Pacers secured a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this week, thanks to a 130-121 victory in Game 4. Tyrese Haliburton stole the show with a triple-double, putting up 32 points, dishing out 15 assists and securing 12 rebounds in 38 minutes played, but he wasn't the only Indianapolis sports star that stole the spotlight.

During a stoppage in the fourth quarter, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee was handed a microphone and embarked on a WWE-like promo that slammed some of New York's biggest stars/fans.

McAfee announced that Knicks fans Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet were in the building, which of course was met with boos from the Pacers faithful. McAfee then encouraged Indiana fans to "send these sons of bitches back to New York with their ears ringing," while using some other colorful language.

Grammy-Award winning artist John Mellencamp, who is an Indiana native, was also in attendance, and he did not appreciate McAfee's comments. In fact, Mellencamp was so bothered that he published a statement on the matter on social media two days after the fact.

"The Knicks/Pacers games have been very entertaining for anyone who likes basketball or sports. I attended Game 4 in Indianapolis. "Hoosier Hospitality" ... I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don't know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team -- and in turn, support our team. The audience booed these people. I'd say that was not Hoosier Hospitality. One could only say it's poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I've lived here my entire life. "On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I'm sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown."

Perhaps Mellencamp was bothered by McAfee's profanity, or the fact that he called out these famous Knicks fans by name. The "Hurts So Good" singer says he believes the Pacers had nothing to do with the stunt, despite McAfee being handed a microphone to broadcast his message.

The Pacers have a chance to eliminate the Knicks in New York on Thursday night, and secure their second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.