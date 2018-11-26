John Wall and Bradley Beal trade rumors: One Wizards guard is drawing way more interest than the other

There just isn't much interest in trading for Washington Wizards guard John Wall across the league's landscape, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bradley Beal, however, is a different story.

"I think the Bradley Beal situation we'll monitor," Wojnarowski said on a recent episode of the Woj Pod, via Real GM. "There's very few teams who wouldn't be interested in Bradley Beal. The contract. The player. The age. 25 years old. His skill set. Shooting threes. I know Washington has fielded a lot of calls since last week.

"John Wall is a very different situation. You can count on one hand, and probably with just a couple of fingers places that really might have interest in taking his contract on and what it all means to bring him in ... I would never say there's no market for John Wall, but I think Bradley Beal has a much broader market. But if Washington was going to do something, they would have to get every last asset they could for Bradley Beal."

A recent report from Wojnarowski revealed that the Wizards are open to dealing both members of their All-Star backcourt amid early season struggles.

From Wojnarowski:

"As the Washington Wizards' season spirals, the franchise has started to deliver teams an impression that every player on their roster -- including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal -- is available to discuss in trade scenarios, league sources told ESPN. Washington's preference remains to reshape the team around Wall and Beal, but poor play among key teammates is limiting their trade value and paralyzing the Wizards' efforts to make meaningful changes to a roster that no longer appears functional together, league sources said. The Wizards have resisted including Wall or Beal into previous trade talks, including discussions that they held for the league's past two available stars, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, league sources said. While Washington hasn't shopped its All-Star backcourt, it is rapidly becoming apparent to the organization that it needs to start considering overtures for them."

The Wizards have been hesitant to consider moving either Wall or Beal in the past, but the organization is clearly looking to shake things up after their underwhelming 7-12 start to the '18-19 season. The Wizards are also hoping that Otto Porter and/or Kelly Oubre could net them a third star in a trade, though interest league-wide has been low, per Wojnarowski. Washington is back in action on Monday when it welcomes the Rockets to town (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

Wall, 28, is currently under contract with the Wizards through the 2022-23 season at an average annual rate of $42 million. Beal, 25, is signed through the '20-21 season at an average rate of $25 million per season.