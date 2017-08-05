John Wall comments on Cavs' Kyrie Irving wanting a trade: 'That was crazy to me'

John Wall was on the short list of players that Kyrie Irving reportedly wanted to be like. Not as a player, but in terms of stature. When Irving put in his trade request to the Cavaliers there were reports he wanted to be seen the same way as Wall and the Trail Blazers Damian Lillard. The face of a franchise.

When speaking to the media, Wall commented on Irving's trade request. He was surprised by it, especially with Irving coming off a third straight trip to the NBA Finals, but he understood Irving's reasoning. There is always a desire for great players to be the No. 1 guy.

"That was crazy to me. I didn't know that was happening at all. Well, too bad," Wall said of the timing. "It's kinda tough. If I had been to three straight [NBA] Finals, I'd want to stay but you never know what type of relationship or what type of details they have going on the backside. Nobody knows what's going on behind closed doors. He's one of those guys who wants to be the main guy." h/t CSN Mid Atlantic

What's interesting about Wall's comment is that he mentioned Irving's three straight NBA Finals appearances. Lillard said something similar when he commented on Irving's trade request. It seems that Irving's peers, while happy in their current situations, are a little envious of the success Irving has had in his career.

Of course, Wall isn't in the shadow of LeBron James, and he even said as much.

It's kind of tough when you're always in the shadow of somebody else. That's something he probably got tired of."

Wall would like the success of going to the NBA Finals three years in a row, but sometimes it's about more than that. He's the face of the Wizards and that is something Irving doesn't have. The grass might not always be greener on the other side, but Irving wants to at least see what the other side is like. Hard to fault him for that.