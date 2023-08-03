John Wall is not in talks with Olimpia Milano, according to John Wall. On Wednesday, Wall called the rumor, which originated on BasketNews.com, "false news."

Earlier Wednesday, Sportando's Alessandro Maggi reported there were no negotiations between Wall and the team.

Wall, who will turn 33 in September, played 34 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. They traded him at the deadline in February, and the Houston Rockets waived him shortly thereafter. He has been a free agent since then, and in July he held a private workout for NBA executives in Las Vegas, as first reported by Turner Sports' Chris Haynes. The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers were among the teams with representatives in attendance, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Wall is a five-time All-Star. Since making the All-NBA Third Team in 2017, though, he has not played more than 41 games in any season, due to a series of injuries, including a torn Achilles in 2019. He missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season because of that injury and sat out the 2021-22 season while under contract with the Rockets, who were in the early stages of a youth-centric rebuild.

With the Clippers, Wall averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22.2 minutes. Those are perfectly fine numbers for a backup point guard, but his .408/.303/.681 shooting splits were less encouraging.

In other Olimpia Milano news: The team just signed Nikola Mirotic to a contract that runs through the 2025-2026 season.