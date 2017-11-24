John Wall has MRI on knee, questionable for Blazers game

John Wall sat out last Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to fluid build up on his left knee. He was not able to attend practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

John Wall (sore left knee) will be questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Blazers — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 24, 2017

Ben Standig also reported that Wall had an MRI done on his left knee.’

John Wall had an MRI today on his knee. Results pending, per Brooks. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 24, 2017

Here’s hoping that it’s nothing serious, but it’s concerning.