John Wall has MRI on knee, questionable for Blazers game

John Wall has MRI on knee, questionable for Blazers game

John Wall sat out last Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to fluid build up on his left knee. He was not able to attend practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

Ben Standig also reported that Wall had an MRI done on his left knee.’

Here’s hoping that it’s nothing serious, but it’s concerning.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories