John Wall injury update: Wizards star guard expected to return Saturday vs. Hornets

The Washington Wizards have not been playing great basketball as of late, having dropped four of their past five games. The skid has seen them fall down to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just half a game up on the eighth-place Milwaukee Bucks. But there is some good news coming out of the nation's capital: John Wall is set to return to the Wizards' lineup.

The All-Star point guard has not played since Jan. 25, when he was sidelined due to a sore left knee. It was soon decided that surgery would be the best option, and Wall underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure a few days later. He was expected to be out for six-to-eight weeks, and his expected return on Saturday is right about at that eight-week mark. Via NBC Sports Washington:

After two long and eventful months, All-Star point guard John Wall is back. The superstar is expected to return to the Wizards' lineup on Saturday as they take on the Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller reported Friday afternoon.

Early in Wall's absence, there was some drama about whether the team was better off without him, as they went 10-3 in the first 13 games. A few tweets and postgame comments got blown out of proportion, and all of a sudden there were whispers that the other players on the Wizards didn't even like Wall.

Since that initial run, however, the Wizards are 5-9, and all of a sudden no one is talking about the Wizards being better without Wall. Because, well, that has never been the case. As it turns out, losing your best player for eight weeks is in fact bad.

Wall and the Wizards will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. Eastern time.