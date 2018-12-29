John Wall injury update: Wizards star leaning toward season-ending surgery on troublesome heel, per report

Washington Wizards guard John Wall is leaning toward season-ending surgery on his injured left heel, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Wall met with a specialist on Saturday after missing the Wizards' 101-92 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night due to the injury, and has already been ruled out against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). Reserve guard Tomas Satoransky will start in place of Wall while he is out.

The specialist reportedly recommended surgery for the heel that has been an on-going issue for Wall and apparently been bothering him for years.

"If you have a sore heel and you're a high-level, elite athlete, it's going to bother you," Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said of Wall on Friday night, via the Washington Post. "And he's been able to manage it over the years, and now it definitely comes and goes. He has good days and bad days like a lot of guys go through. We all know his toughness and his pain threshold.

"I've been here three years, and it's been off and on, but we've all been able to manage it ... Two times in a row with me as a coach he's been an all-star, and he's been an All-Star three years before that. He's been able to do it, and sometimes there are times where he's able to fight through and, like tonight, he can't do it. It's bothering him, and it's time to see a specialist, and we'll know more decisions soon."

Ending his '18-19 campaign on the sideline has to be disappointing for Wall, who thought that the Wizards were among the East's elite prior to the season's start.

"I think this is deepest team we've had and I feel very comfortable with this team," Wall said, via Yahoo Sports. "Everybody is going to put Boston No. 1, because that's what you're supposed to. They had a hell of a season with those guys coming back. You've got Philly, they got their pieces. I feel like those top four, those top five — you can't forget Milwaukee, what they have with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] — I feel like it's all cluttered. I put us right there."

On the season, Wall appeared in 32 games and averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes of action per performance for the Wizards.