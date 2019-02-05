John Wall injury update: Wizards star out at least 12 months due to setback after ruptured left Achilles tendon

John Wall will be out for a long time due to his ruptured left Achilles tendon.

According to a press release from the franchise, the Washington Wizards point guard will be out for a full year after rupturing his Achilles recently while slipping and falling at his house -- worsening the initial injury he had suffered at the end of December.

Wizards guard John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure, which has yet to be scheduled, will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of the surgery. Wall had developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund's deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Dr. Anderson) and he suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

Wall had been sidelined since Dec. 26 due to his Achilles injury. He initially underwent surgery on Jan. 8 for what the Wizards described as "debridement and repair of a Haglund's deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel." The reason for the longer recovery timetable is due to this latest occurrence which saw Wall slip and fall at his home.

This means that the five-time All-Star will miss most, if not all of the 2019-20 season. This is not only devastating for the Wizards considering he's the face of their franchise -- but because next season is the first year of the four-year max contract extension he had previously signed worth $170 million.

The Wizards have been underwhelming the entire season and as of this writing are 22-31 and three games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Washington has been in a sellers mode all season long, but they've only managed to trade Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers from their core.

Earlier this season, Wall, Bradley Beal, Oubre and Otto Porter had been names thrown around in possible trade deals after the Wizards had fluttered out to a slow start.

With this injury taking place, it's going to be near impossible to move Wall now and in the future. Not only will this injury take more than a year away from Wall's career, he may not be the same type of player upon his return considering athletes coming back from Achilles injuries are never really the same again.

The 28-year-old Wall had averaged 20.7 points and 8.6 assists this season. He holds career averages of 19.0 points and 9.2 assists and is also a former All-NBA selection and former All-NBA Defensive second-team selection.