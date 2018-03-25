John Wall injury update: Wizards star returns to full-contact practice; still no timetable for return

John Wall last played for the Wizards on Jan. 25 in a loss to the Thunder. After that game, Wall had surgery on his knee to deal with a constant discomfort that he had been dealing with all season. The initial expectation was that Wall would be back after six-to-eight weeks, but a recent report said that he wouldn't return in that time frame.

The Wizards did get some good news Saturday night, however. Wall has returned to full-contact practices with the Wizards and the hope is that he can get back on the court soon, but there is still no timetable for his return. via ESPN

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall returned to full-contact practice Saturday, seven weeks after undergoing a debridement procedure in his left knee. There is still no timetable set for Wall's return to game action, according to the Wizards. The final decision will be made by Wall and the team's medical staff

Wall returning should be a welcome sight to the Wizards. The playoffs are right around the corner and Washington will need to be at full strength if it's going to make a run of any kind. However, the Wizards situation with Wall is complicated. They would obviously like to have Wall back, but they've arguably played better without him. Washington is 14-10 since Wall's injury, and were 26-22 at the time of his surgery.

No matter how well the Wizards may have played without him, adding their star surely must help. They may just need to take what's been working with Wall back in the mix. If Scott Brooks can figure that out then Washington could be a dark horse threat come playoff time.