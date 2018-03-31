John Wall injury update: Wizards star will start Saturday with no minutes restriction

The Washington Wizards have not been playing great basketball as of late, having dropped four of their past five games. The skid has seen them fall down to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just half a game up on the eighth-place Milwaukee Bucks. But there is some good news coming out of the nation's capital: John Wall is set to return to the Wizards' lineup.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks announced that Wall would start and be without a minutes restriction for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Scott Brooks: "John's playing." John Wall is starting & having no minute restrictions — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 31, 2018

The All-Star point guard has not played since Jan. 25, when he was sidelined due to a sore left knee. It was soon decided that surgery would be the best option, and Wall underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure a few days later. He was expected to be out for six-to-eight weeks, and his return on Saturday is right about at that eight-week mark.

Early in Wall's absence, there was some drama about whether the team was better off without him, as they went 10-3 in the first 13 games. A few tweets and postgame comments got blown out of proportion, and all of a sudden there were whispers that the other players on the Wizards didn't even like Wall.

Since that initial run, however, the Wizards are 5-9, and all of a sudden no one is talking about the Wizards being better without Wall. Because, well, that has never been the case. As it turns out, losing your best player for eight weeks is in fact bad.

Wall and the Wizards will take on the Hornets at 3 p.m. Eastern time.