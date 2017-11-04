John Wall leaves arena with arm in sling, says shoulder was 'on fire' after collision vs. Cavs

John Wall and the Wizards had a tough night at home in Washington.

Hours after Wall went on ESPN's "The Jump" with backcourt partner Bradley Beal and made a few boastful claims -- the Cavaliers tanked to avoid them in the playoffs last season, and they, the Wizards, are the best team in the East -- LeBron James reminded them who is The King. LeBron went for 57 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in the Cavs' 130-122 victory.

For Wall, unfortunately, losing the game was not the only misery he was feeling Friday night. The Wizards' All-Star point guard left the arena with his arm in a sling, and said his shoulder was "on fire" after a collision with Channing Frye during the game. He noted that he felt that Frye was partly to blame for the injury. Via the Washington Post:

With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Wall ran into Cleveland big man Channing Frye. He dropped to the hardwood and unlike other times on the night when Wall crashed to the court and popped back up, he remained on the floor. "Usually, you know me, I get up off the ground but I couldn't get up," Wall said. It was a stinger, Wall knew, and it produced intense pain at that moment and even followed him throughout the night. "On fire," was how Wall described the shoulder to reporters. "I tried to split a screen and shoulder to shoulder contact," Wall said, explaining the play. "But I feel like [Frye] threw a shoulder into mine because I've split screens before and hit somebody's shoulder and their body, and never had that type of injury."

Additionally, Wall noted that he probably shouldn't have continued playing, but wanted to leave it all on the floor for his team.

Here is the play in question:

The good news, is that X-rays were reportedly negative. Still, Wall's status is in doubt for the Wizards' next game, which is on Sunday against the Raptors. He told reporters after the game that it is a "wait-and-see" situation.

Hopefully, this will turn out not to be a serious issue, and Wall -- if he's sidelined at all -- won't be out long.