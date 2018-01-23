John Wall on J.J. Barea after quarrel: He's 'just a little midget trying to get mad'
Barea responds by claiming that none of Wall's teammates like him; the Wizards continue to underachieve
The Washington Wizards' strange season continued on Monday night.
They had yet another uninspiring, confounding loss, falling by 23 points to the lowly Mavericks. They continue to play to the level of their competition: It was the second time in three games that they've been crushed by a team well under .500.
Normally, such a loss would be the only problem of the night for the Wizards. But on this night, they have another controversy on their hands. That's because John Wall decided to call J.J. Barea a "midget."
The two had a little confrontation during the fourth quarter, and when asked about it afterword, Wall downplayed the incident. "It was cool to me, it was funny. Just a little midget trying to get mad," Wall said. "So I paid him no mind."
Barea, when asked about Wall's comments, took a shot of his own, saying he doesn't like Wall, and he doesn't think Wall's teammates like him either.
Sure, why not. After everything that has been going on in the NBA in the past week or so, why not throw a John Wall versus J.J. Barea beef into the mix. Let's just get as weird as possible.
But, while this will be the main story, we shouldn't just ignore the fact that this is yet another horrible loss for Washington. It appears that Wall and Bradley Beal were correct about the team meeting backfiring.
