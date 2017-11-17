John Wall played Heat game with a sore knee, could “barely move while out there”

John Wall had a tough game on Friday against the Heat, when he scored just 8 points on 3 of 12 shooting in a 91-88 loss. It was a sluggish and poor performance for the Wizards’ franchise player to say the least.

Wall played the game with a sore knee that had a fluid build up and could “barely move out there.” Last week, he had IVs, which he believes is the source of the fluid.

We’ll let you know if the knee keeps him from playing on Sunday against the Raptors. But here’s hoping that it’s nothing serious.

