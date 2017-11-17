John Wall played Heat game with a sore knee, could “barely move while out there”
John Wall had a tough game on Friday against the Heat, when he scored just 8 points on 3 of 12 shooting in a 91-88 loss. It was a sluggish and poor performance for the Wizards’ franchise player to say the least.
Wall played the game with a sore knee that had a fluid build up and could “barely move out there.” Last week, he had IVs, which he believes is the source of the fluid.
John Wall on his night tonight: "I could barely move out there." Said he had a sore knee due to fluid.— Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) November 18, 2017
Said he has no clue exactly whats wrong but said he'll be okay going forward.— Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) November 18, 2017
Said the fluid stems from the IVs he recieved last week due to his sickness.— Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) November 18, 2017
We’ll let you know if the knee keeps him from playing on Sunday against the Raptors. But here’s hoping that it’s nothing serious.
