John Wall sums up poor performance vs. Heat: 'I was looking like some butt out there'
Wall went 3-for-12 from the field, and had just eight points in the Wizards' loss
The Washington Wizards made a valiant comeback attempt on Friday night, battling back from a 23-point deficit at one point in the second quarter, but it wasn't enough. Bradley Beal's last-second attempt to tie the game fell short, and the Heat escaped with an impressive 91-88 victory on the road.
One of the main reasons the Wizards took a loss to the Heat was John Wall's horrendous performance. The All-Star point guard did not live up to his reputation, finishing with eight points and eight assists, while shooting just 3-for-12 from the field and turning the ball over three times.
Summing up his performance, Wall minced no words, saying, "I was looking like some butt out there."
Wall also blamed his poor performance on fluid build-up in his knee because of IVs he's had recently to help him battle a sickness.
Well, first of all, congrats to Wall for (most likely) becoming the first athlete to say they were "looking like some butt out there." That's a cool(?) achievement.
But also, given the shoulder injury from earlier in the season, the sickness last week, and the fluid buildup in his knee, perhaps it would be best for Wall to take a few days off. It's a long season, and the Wizards won't have much trouble making the postseason. A little time off in the course of a long season could do both Wall and the Wizards well in the long run.
