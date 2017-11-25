John Wall to sit out two weeks due to left knee injury
The knee injury first happened on November 7, earlier than we thought.
John Wall will sit out the next two weeks due to his left knee injury. He received an MRI on Friday after sitting out practice. If there are no hiccups with his rehab, Wall will be back on December 9 for a road game against the Clippers.
We also learned a bit more about the circumstances of the injury. It first occurred on November 7 when Wall had knee to knee contact during the Dallas Mavericks game. The knee was swollen last week after receiving IV treatments which forced him to sit out last Sunday’s game against the Raptors. But the bottom line is that Wall has played with discomfort for some time now.
Here’s hoping that Wall recovers quickly, and that other point guards like Tim Frazier and Tomas Satoransky can hold the fort.
