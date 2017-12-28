John Wall unhappy with Wizards' effort vs. sub-.500 teams: We're 'playing for stats'

John Wall is the unquestioned leader of the Wizards, and with that comes a lot of responsibilities. One of those responsibilities is picking out where the team can improve. For Wall, one of these areas is that the Wizards aren't playing up to par against teams with losing records, and he has a pretty good idea regarding why.

After a loss to the 9-25 Hawks 113-99, Wall said that part of the team's problem is right in front of it: They stop playing as a team and play for stats against losing teams. "We talk about it," Wall said per the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. "We say when we play these teams that are not above .500 or not one of the great teams, we go out there playing for stats. It's simple as that. We can see it. I think we all can see it when we play."

The Wizards are now 9-10 against teams with a losing record this season, which, for a 19-16 fifth seed, is pretty unacceptable. Obviously anyone can lose to anyone on any given night, but good teams win games they should win more often than not. Furthermore, the team being 10-6 against teams over .500 is pretty telling. It seems to just hit a different zone.

We hear about teams playing up or down to their competition a lot, but the Wizards clearly expect themselves to be better. They're looking to avoid another early playoff exit as they search for a core of players that will "work." That involves a lot of shuffling. After these comments, we may see another reshuffle to see if someone can light a fire under the team in games that it "should" win.

The Wizards have been as up and down as ever this season, but they'll want to at least grab a decent playoff seed. On paper they're one of the better teams in the East, and if Wall is right, maybe the Wizards can take a long look at themselves and realize that there are no easy NBA wins.