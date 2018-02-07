John Wall went on TV and had some interesting things to say about Marcin Gortat

The Washington Wizards have had plenty of drama this season, including a team meeting a few weeks ago that apparently backfired, according to John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Now, shortly after Wall went out with a knee issue that will keep him sidelined for 6-8 weeks, the Wizards are dealing with more drama. The team hasn't lost since Wall left the lineup, and on Feb. 1, after their third straight win without him -- an impressive victory over the Toronto Raptors -- Marcin Gortat tweeted, "Unbelievable win tonight! Great 'team' victory!"

Unbelievable win tonight ! Great "team" victory! — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) February 2, 2018

The next day, Wall manually RT'd the tweet, adding "Lol," though his tweet has since been deleted. The issue probably would have gone away, but on Tuesday evening, Wall went on ESPN and made some interesting comments about his teammate.

“He gets the most assists from me and the most spoon-fed baskets ever" 😳 pic.twitter.com/aOk4mxkNpo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2018

Wall's full comments:

Just, the way he put the team, you know what I mean? The way he put the team in the little, exclamation points, and I'm like, 'whoa.' But it is what it is, everybody has their own opinion. They say what they say. I know what I do, and what I bring to a team. I know I'm a team player. I average almost 10 assists per game, I'm very proud for it, and finding my teammates and getting these guys easy shots. It was more just shocking to hear from him, and understanding that he gets the most assists from me, and the most spoon-fed baskets ever.

Welp.

Apparently the team meeting really did backfire. I'm not going to sit here and declare that I know everything about locker room culture in the NBA, but I feel pretty confident that going on TV and making critical remarks about a teammate is a bad sign.