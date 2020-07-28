Watch Now: Highlights: Kings vs. Clippers ( 0:40 )

Is an order of chicken wings from Atlanta's most famous strip club worth getting slapped with a suspension from your job and missing out on six-figures? It's a question that's not as easy as one might think, according to former NFL, CFL and AAF quarterback Johnny Manziel.

When news broke that Lou Williams was out at Magic City, the strip club in question, when he took leave from the NBA Orlando bubble to attend a funeral, many scoffed at the notion that all Williams wanted was an order of the chicken wings. But others stepped in and defended the club's cuisine, including Manziel.

"Believe it or not, the chicken wings at Magic City are the best I've ever had," Manziel said Sunday when replying to a tweet about the news.

The Clippers shooting guard was caught at the club when rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture of himself and Williams at Magic City on his Instagram story. Harlow quickly deleted the pic and tried to do some damage control for the 33-year-old, saying it was an older picture of the two -- a bit of a stretch given that the two were in masks.

Williams will miss the first two games of the Clippers' season in the bubble -- that includes $150,000 in salary -- as he quarantines for 10 days. Williams will be available to play starting on Aug. 3.