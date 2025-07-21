Veteran big man Jonas Valančiūnas is clearing the air on where he intends to play next season. The Sacramento Kings traded the Lithuanian center to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Sarič on July 13, though there were reports that he was mulling over a return to Europe, as he was in talks with Greek club Panathinaikos on a three-year, $36 million deal.

Given that Valančiūnas still has two years left on his NBA deal, he would need to seek a buyout from the Nuggets in order to return to Europe, where he spent the first four seasons of his professional career. Despite Valančiūnas' interest in returning to Europe, Denver was set on going through with the trade as planned, and Nuggets executive vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer said last week that Valančiūnas would "absolutely" be suiting up for the Nuggets next season.

With all the speculation around the situation, Valančiūnas is now setting things straight himself.

"I want to clear the air about my playing situation next season now that Denver has made their decision to keep me," Valančiūnas said via BasketNews. "The idea of playing for Panathinaikos, closer to home, was very exciting to me, but that will have to wait. I am fully committed to honoring my contract with the Nuggets this season and will give it my all to compete for a championship."

With that now settled, the Nuggets can start to envision what it will be like having Valančiūnas in the rotation next season. He's a quality backup big, one who can give Nikola Jokic some needed breaks over the course of the game, and is only 32 years old. He had a down season last year as he played for the Wizards before being traded to the Kings, but is someone who could get you a double-double off the bench. The Nuggets were the fourth-best rebounding team in the league last season, and adding Valančiūnas will only improve their standing in that regard.

Valančiūnas is under contract for next season, and has a $10 million non-guaranteed year for the following year. If he still has desires to play in Europe, perhaps the Nuggets would grant his wishes next summer and allow him to play overseas then. But until then, Valančiūnas will have a legitimate shot at a championship next season with a Nuggets roster that reloaded this summer after trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson, adding Tim Hardaway Jr. and bringing back Bruce Brown.