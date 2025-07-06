The Denver Nuggets will proceed with their pending trade for Jonas Valanciunas and intend to uphold to his contract, as Marc Stein first reported, despite a lucrative offer from Greek club Panathinaikos and his interest in playing in Europe.

The Nuggets dealt Dario Sarič to the Sacramento Kings and secured Valančiūnas as a backup option to Nikola Jokić, shoring up a key need behind the three-time NBA MVP. Valančiūnas, a 33-year-old native of Lithuania, is reportedly mulling a return closer to home but would need to secure a buyout in order to make the move to Europe.

The Nuggets reportedly have informed Valančiūnas' representatives that they will not let him out of his NBA contract. Denver acquired his contract in the trade and have two years of team control at a $20 million price tag -- $10.3 million this coming season and $10 million the year after that. Panathinaikos is reportedly prepared to pay Valančiūnas a more lucrative deal at three years and $36 million.

Jonas Valančiūnas reportedly mulling move to Europe, and his decision could impact Nuggets, Kings and Warriors Robby Kalland

If Valančiūnas were to play abroad, next season would mark his first outside the NBA since the Toronto Raptors brought him over from Lithuania in 2012. He played his first four professional seasons in Lithuania before the Raptors exercised their rights to the center, who they chose with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

This is not the first time an NBA team has blocked a player's intention to play overseas. Last offseason, the Charlotte Hornets denied Vasilije Mičić from leaving for Europe and kept him on board until the trade deadline. They dealt him to the Phoenix Suns, who sent him back to Charlotte before the Hornets again traded him, this time to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 6-foot-11 Valančiūnas, who averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 18.8 minutes last season, figures to offer steady production off the bench and could be a serviceable spot starter for the Nuggets if needed. He was a regular starter for more than a decade until he mostly served in a reserve role last season for the Kings and Washington Wizards, making only 21 starts across 81 appearances.

During his last season as a full-time starter, Valančiūnas put up 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per outing. He averaged a double-double in four straight seasons at the peak of his career.

In keeping Valančiūnas on board, the Nuggets avoid the need to dip into the free agent market. Al Horford is the top option among big men but has long been tied to the Golden State Warriors. Moe Wagner came off the board when he agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Orlando Magic.