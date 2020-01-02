Jonathan Isaac injury update: Magic forward exits game on stretcher after hyperextending his left knee
Isaac looked to be in a considerable amount of pain as he fell to the ground in the first quarter
It only took one quarter of action to start the new year for another injury to strike one of the NBA's talented young players.
Early in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his left knee after attempting to euro step past Bradley Beal on his way to the basket. Isaac remained on the floor for a considerable amount of time as the fans inside Capital One Arena fell silent as he could not get up. Shortly after, Isaac had to be carted off the floor on a stretcher. The Magic announced that Isaac has suffered a hyperextended left knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday when the team arrives back in Orlando and will be re-evaluated then.
The Magic have long been searching for a star player to build around in order to push themselves into contention in the Eastern Conference. Through the draft, they've collected a handful of players who were considered "projects" with the hope that just one of them would become a budding young star with the potential to be the centerpiece of this franchise. Isaac was considered the best bet on this roster, and in his third year in the league, he's been putting up career numbers to this point.
Isaac is averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and was seen as a player who could have a breakout year this season. Isaac has the third-highest Player Efficiency Rating (PER) on the Magic (17.2) and is tied with Anthony Davis for second in the league in blocks per game (2.5). If Isaac does miss a considerable amount of time, it will be a huge blow for an Orlando team that currently sits eighth in the East standings, with the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons not far behind them.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA world reacts to David Stern's death
Stern was 77 years old
-
David Stern dies at age 77
Stern, the commissioner of the NBA for 30 years that helped popularize the league on a global...
-
Report: Collison considering NBA return
Collison unexpectedly retired prior to free agency, but could be a huge boost for any contender...
-
Report: Towns begins on-court work
Towns has missed seven straight games with a left knee injury
-
Odom's rings set to be auctioned
The rings could go for $50,000 apiece
-
Report: Cavs optimistic about Love trade
At a certain point, Cleveland is only going to be hurting itself hanging on to Love
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...