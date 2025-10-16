The NBA announced a $35,000 fine for Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga for making contact with and pursuing an official during Golden State's preseason game Wednesday night with the Blazers in Portland. Kuminga was upset over a no-call on this drive late in the second quarter, feeling like he got tripped up by the Blazers' defenders,.

Kuminga certainly had a reason to be frustrated with the lack of a call, as there was plenty of contact, but he was perhaps a bit overzealous in expressing that frustration (especially for a preseason game).

The television broadcast didn't capture video of the altercation with the official, but Kuminga went up to referee Rodney Mott and made contact with him while arguing the no-call and then kept pursuing him after. That earned him an ejection and the $35,000 fine from the league, which has a zero tolerance policy on making contact with an official.

Kuminga's frustration was with the contact to his right ankle, which he injured last year. After the game, Steve Kerr said he liked the fire Kuminga played with and the way he was attacking the rim and the glass with six first half rebounds. The Warriors coach told reporters, "I don't mind the ejection at all. I kinda liked it, actually."

It's a big year for Kuminga, who had a lengthy, well-documented stalemate with the Warriors this summer over contract negotiations as he was a restricted free agent. He ultimately signed a two-year, $48 million contract with a team option for next season, with the expectation being that he's eventually traded. In the meantime, he'll continue to be asked to play a role he hasn't been particularly enthralled by with the Warriors, but Kerr praised his performance on Wednesday night doing the little things they've asked him to do.

Wednesday was his first career ejection and major fine, as he'll have to put that new contract to use in sending a check back to the league.