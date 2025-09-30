After weeks of rumors and drama, the Jonathan Kuminga saga has finally concluded. Kuminga is signing a two-year, $48.5 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, instead of signing the qualifying offer (worth $7.9 million), ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

The second year of Kuminga's deal will be a team option.

The Warriors reportedly offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option for the final year, according to ESPN, which was an increase of their original offer of two years, $45 million.

When free agency opened in July, the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns emerged as potential suitors for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade scenario. The Kings in particular made the hardest pursuit at Kuminga, offering Malik Monk and a first-round pick, according to ESPN.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games last season. He missed 31 games after suffering an ankle sprain midway through the season. He missed 31 games after suffering an ankle sprain midway through the season. His best statistical season came during the 2023-24 campaign when he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 74 games.

With the Kuminga situation resolved, the Warriors can move forward with filling out the rest of their roster. Free agents Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry -- the brother of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry -- have been linked to the Warriors. Horford, Melton and Gary Payton ll all pledged their commitments to the Warriors before the Kuminga situation was resolved.

The Warriors open the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21.