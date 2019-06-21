Jordan Brand's newest additions include Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura are the newest members of Jordan Brand, Michael Jordan and Co. announced on Friday. The duo, along with WNBA players Kia Nurse and Asia Durr and Washington Redskins rookie Dwyane Haskins, join an already star-studded roster with the brand.

Tatum, who's entering his third NBA season with the Celtics, is the biggest name among them all. He was previously a Nike athlete and helped usher in a new wave of sneaker technology by being among a select group of NBA players selected to debut the Nike Adapt BB this season.

Jayson Tatum has made the shift from Nike to Jordan Brand. NIKE

Tatum filtered between the self-lacing Nike Adapt BB and the best of the Nike Kyrie line throughout this season. Now he'll have an entirely new arsenal of footwear to choose from when he hits the hardwood.

"It's a tremendous feeling to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Tatum said in a statement. "I can't really express how happy and excited I am for this journey. It's truly an honor."

Hachimura, who's the first Japanese national to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, also becomes the first Japanese-born athlete to sign with Jordan Brand. The West Coast Conference Player of the Year and Consensus All-American helped Gonzaga to a 33-4 record and an Elite Eight appearance before turning pro this season.

"It's a very special feeling to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Hachimura said. "Jordan Brand is one of top companies in the world, and it is amazing to be part of it."

The shifting of Tatum from Nike to Jordan Brand raises some questions, like is the move a precursor to another bigger addition to The Swoosh? Perhaps Nike's loaded arsenal of signature talent - LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others - needed to be spread out in order for the massive marketing campaign that say one Zion Williamson would command once he announces his endorsement deal.

"Jayson has established himself as one of the league's most promising young players," Jordan Brand President Craig Williams said. "Rui is already making history on the court, and in the process, he's become a hero to an entire country. What's most impressive to me about these two young men isn't their remarkable talent, but the strong character and maturity they carry themselves with on and off the court."

The duo joins Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin as the top names inked to Jordan Brand currently in the NBA.